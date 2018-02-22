Diocese of Sioux City names Lansink superintendent of Catholic Schools

The Diocese of Sioux City has named Patty Lansink as the new superintendent of Catholic Schools.

Lansink has served as interim superintendent since July.

She has been principal of St. Rose of Limca Catholic School in Denison, Iowa, since 2011, assistant superintendent of the Diocese of Sioux City since 2015.

She replaces Dr. Dan Ryan as superintendent, who took the job of president at Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa.

The Diocese of Sioux City has 16 school systems located in Algona, Alton, Boone, Carroll, Danbury, Denison, Emmetsburg, Fort Dodge, Humboldt, Le Mars, Pocahontas, Remsen, Sheldon, Spencer, Sioux City and Storm Lake.

“I am honored and excited to continue my work as Superintendent of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Sioux City. After working as a principal at St. Rose of Lima for the last 7 years, I have been blessed to work with an amazing group of school administrators and am eager to continue our work together to provide an outstanding Catholic education for our students,” says Lansink.

Lansink has over 20 years of experience in education with a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology from Iowa State University and completed her teaching endorsement in science education.

She earned a Masters of Science in Education from Buena Vista University and went on to complete her administrative endorsement through the Iowa Principal Leadership Academy.

Lansink completed her Education Specialist degree at Wayne State College in December 2016.

" I am so pleased that she has accepted my offer to become Superintendent for our Catholic schools. We have already seen the competence and good work of Patty Lansink as interim superintendent of schools. She brings many talents to her position; she is a woman of faith, well respected among her peers and is very excited about the future of Catholic schools in our diocese. May God bless her and all those who make our Catholic schools possible," says The Most Reverend R. Walker Nickless, bishop of Sioux City.

Lansink and her husband Jayson live in Ida Grove, Iowa, and have three children.