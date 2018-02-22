Bad heart? Get the flu shot

Experts said the flu shot helps prevent heart attacks as much as quitting smoking -- or taking medicine for high blood pressure.More >>
Experts said the flu shot helps prevent heart attacks as much as quitting smoking -- or taking medicine for high blood pressure.More >>
To clear up any speculations, a meeting will be held Thursday night at the Sioux City Public Museum.More >>
To clear up any speculations, a meeting will be held Thursday night at the Sioux City Public Museum.More >>
"We typically average around 1-2 massive transfusion protocol or alerts, per month," said Dr. Craig Nemechek, Trauma Medical Director at Mercy Medical Center.More >>
"We typically average around 1-2 massive transfusion protocol or alerts, per month," said Dr. Craig Nemechek, Trauma Medical Director at Mercy Medical Center.More >>
Their study included a group of children with and without autism.More >>
Their study included a group of children with and without autism.More >>
Doctors warn the flu vaccine is the best defense against getting the flu, but also say building up your immune system is also extremely helpful.More >>
Doctors warn the flu vaccine is the best defense against getting the flu, but also say building up your immune system is also extremely helpful.More >>
It took an army of nearly 40 doctors to make Maria Wilmes' heart-lung transplant a reality.More >>
It took an army of nearly 40 doctors to make Maria Wilmes' heart-lung transplant a reality.More >>
The 8th annual Cycle for Life event was held by the Phi Kappa Alpha Fraternity from 5 to 9 PM.More >>
The 8th annual Cycle for Life event was held by the Phi Kappa Alpha Fraternity from 5 to 9 PM.More >>
Wearable technology is changing how diseases are detected.More >>
Wearable technology is changing how diseases are detected.More >>
A new warning from the FDA says the popular herbal supplement, kratom, may affect the body the same way opioids do.More >>
A new warning from the FDA says the popular herbal supplement, kratom, may affect the body the same way opioids do.More >>
Arizona couple accused of keeping adopted children locked in empty room with no lights or plumbing.
Arizona couple accused of keeping adopted children locked in empty room with no lights or plumbing.More >>