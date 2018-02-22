Bad heart? Get the flu shot

Experts said the flu shot helps prevent heart attacks as much as quitting smoking -- or taking medicine for high blood pressure.

According to a Canadian study -- elderly people who are sick with the flu are six times more likely to have a heart attack.

Doctors don't fully know why the flu may lead to heart attacks in some people.

But it could be the added stress the virus puts on your body.

That combined with cardiovascular problems can be dangerous -- and deadly.

According to the CDC, a good vaccine can prevent the flu in 40-to-60 percent of people.

Even when the effectiveness of the shot is lower -- doctors said the vaccine still decreases your risk of heart attack.

So to protect your heart, remember to get the flu shot.