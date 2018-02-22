Few Medicaid bills at play in Iowa Capitol this session - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Few Medicaid bills at play in Iowa Capitol this session

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa lawmakers have faced pressure to improve the state's privatized Medicaid program amid reports of problems, but that hasn't translated into a lot of related legislation so far this session.

Just a handful of bills that would make selective changes to the health care program for the poor and disabled advanced beyond a legislative deadline last week.

The proposals don't address key issues surrounding reports of reduced services and delayed reimbursements to health care providers.

It's also unclear if the bills have enough support in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Separately, a state agency that oversees the private insurance companies that run Medicaid has offered few details about how it's addressing problems.

The agency has highlighted upcoming private meetings that will include health care providers and the insurance companies.
 

