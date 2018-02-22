Ex-Nebraska state trooper charged in fatal chase - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A special prosecutor has filed charges against a former Nebraska state trooper at the center of a storm that rocked the State Patrol.\

Special prosecutor Joe Stecher charged Tim Flick on Wednesday with two misdemeanors, motor-vehicle homicide and making a false statement under oath, as well as careless driving, an infraction.

The charges stem from Flick's role in the 2016 high-speed chase of an intoxicated motorist in Sheridan County.

Dashcam video features Flick saying he used a tactical vehicle intervention, a move that's meant to bump a fleeing vehicle in order to get it to safely spin out. Antoine LaDeaux was killed in the crash.

Flick will be arraigned in Sheridan County Court on March 8.

Flick was fired from the patrol in December for violating internal policy.
 

