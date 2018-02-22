Yankton School District to have early out due to weather

Officials with the Yankton School District say they will be letting classes out early today due to the weather.
The district said classes will be let out at 1 p.m. due to the forecast of potential freezing rain and drizzle.
Buses will run accordingly.
There will also be no afternoon Preschool at Webster School, or afternoon Special Education Preschool at Stewart School.
