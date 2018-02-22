Yankton School District to have early out due to weather - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Yankton School District to have early out due to weather

Posted:
YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -

Officials with the Yankton School District say they will be letting classes out early today due to the weather.

The district said classes will be let out at 1 p.m. due to the forecast of potential freezing rain and drizzle.

Buses will run accordingly.

There will also be no afternoon Preschool at Webster School, or afternoon Special Education Preschool at Stewart School.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.