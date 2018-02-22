UPDATE: Missing Sioux County teenager found - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Missing Sioux County teenager found

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -

UPDATE:

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 14-year old Jimema Lopez has been found.

PREVIOUS:

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office needs the public's helping in finding a missing 14-year old.

Officials say 14-year old Jimema Lopez was last seen at 7:50 a.m. in the northern part of Sioux Center.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a pink shirt, a black and ink jacket, and black Converse tennis shoes.

She also has a light blue packet.

If you know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact law enforcement. 

