South Sioux City School District to allow students to participate in national walkout in March

The South Sioux City School District will allow students to participate in a national walkout this March.

The walkout is in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14, where 17 students and staff died when a former student opened fire.

On March 14 at 10 a.m., students and school personnel nationwide that participate will walk out of school for 17 minutes to honor the victims, and to bring light to school safety.

In a statement on Thursday, South Sioux City Superintendent Dr. Todd Strom said the district supports freedom of expression and will allow students and their principals to plan 'an honorable event in a safe, supervised setting that day,' adding they will allow students and their principals to structure those 17 minutes during that day.

"The intent is to allow our students and staff to have a voice and platform to express themselves with others should they wish to do so. We also want to create an atmosphere that is voluntary,safe and productive for all students and faculty within our buildings," said Strom.