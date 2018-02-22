East High student selected to represent Sioux City at Journalism - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

East High student selected to represent Sioux City at Journalism and Media Conference

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A East High School student has been selected to represent Sioux City at the 2018 Washington Journalism and Media Conference.

Kylie Bergenske has been selected as a National Youth Correspondent for the conference on July 8-13 at George Mason University.  

National Youth Correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media.

The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community.

Presenters include prominent journalists, CEOs of major media outlets, researchers, and recent college graduates successfully entering the field.

Past speakers have included Hoda Kotb from NBC, Brian Lamb from C-SPAN, Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Carol Guzy, and Sonya Ross from the Associated Press.

