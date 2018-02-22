South Dakota Senate votes down Yankton casino plan

South Dakota senators have voted down a measure that would have put a proposed casino complex in Yankton on the November ballot.

The chamber voted 23-12 Thursday against the proposal, which would have asked voters to change the state constitution.

A coalition of Nebraska and South Dakota tribes and a Deadwood gambling association oppose the Port Yankton casino and entertainment complex project.

The amendment would have asked voters to allow a nonprofit group one gaming license in the southeastern South Dakota city.

Democratic Sen. Craig Kennedy, of Yankton, urged lawmakers to approve the resolution to allow supporters to take the issue to South Dakota voters.

Supporters argued it would help the community compete with Iowa and Nebraska for tourists.

Sen. Larry Tidemann, the sponsor, moved to reconsider the vote later.

