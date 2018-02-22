Emergency take steps ahead of time to get around obstacles of winter weather

The South Sioux City Police Department tries to stay one step ahead of winter weather to be sure that emergency calls are answered.



One major change began a few years ago.



"We've now begun to transition our fleet to an SUV - all wheel drive or four wheel drive - vehicle that's better suited for that type of travel in the snow and the ice." said Lt. Chris Chernock, South Sioux City Police.



Not long ago the department only had one SUV; now over half of their fleet is all wheel or four wheel drive.



The others will continue to be replaced as they age.



The department will also watch the weather and take action before conditions get too bad.



"The officer in charge determines that the streets are becoming dangerously slippery or ice or snow covered. That officer has the authorization to activate the city crews." said Chernock.



It's important for the department to time this decision correctly.



Especially since many of the road crews have other professions.



"To do that in a timely fashion makes the difference between prevention and reaction. They are encouraged to keep it in a prevention mode if possible." said Chernock.



All of these preparations help to make sure that calls are answered even when Old Man Winter is threatening.



But one of the biggest advantages for the city has nothing to do with planning.



"We have very few rise and falls in the topography of the city and that assists us more than anything else." said Chernock.



That means they can serve and protect no matter what Mother Nature throws at them.



Geography may help South Sioux City emergency personnel but other places aren't so lucky.



Sioux City Fire Rescue must contend with hills throughout the city.



This can make for more treacherous driving when getting to calls.



The department says they use defensive driving and careful planning in adverse conditions.



"Part of our job as a driver is to know all of our districts, know them well. Know where the hills are at, which hills are worse than others. Then as we're going to a call, depending on the level of call and what it is, me and my officers are always in communication on what is the best route to go." said George Glass, Sioux City Fire Rescue Driver.



The department equips their engines with chains to help with traction.



To help them out, they also ask for people to pay attention to their surroundings and move over if you see an emergency vehicle approaching.



This is always true but especially important when roads are slick.