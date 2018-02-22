LAKES AREA NEWS: Wills proposes bill to ban unauthorized use of aquatic herbicides in lakes

A newly authored bill in the Iowa House could leave its mark in the Iowa Great Lakes.

State Representative John Wills of Spirit Lake is hopeful a bill he authored banning the unauthorized use of aquatic herbicides in lakes will become law in this session of the Iowa Legislature. Wills told constituents at a recent legislative forum the bill would establish a $1,000 fine against anyone caught spreading aquatic herbicides who is not properly certified. "Because of the curly leaf pond weed, you have people, friends, neighbors, just out there on the dock spreading 2-4-D and all kinds of other stuff that is not good for our water, not good for our drinking water, and this bill will stop it," said Wills. "This bill, if it doesn't stop it, it will definitely put a staunch penalty towards it."

Wills says the bill survived a funnel deadline last week by passing through the House Ag Committee.

There have been no clear indications whether the bill will pass this session. Some, however, are questioning how such a law would be enforced. DNR officials have indicated they would need to catch someone red-handed in the act of doing something like that in order to get a successful prosecution.