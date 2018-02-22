BVU implements action plan to encourage community engagement fro - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

BVU implements action plan to encourage community engagement from students

Posted:
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

Buena Vista University has joined more than 450 institutions, nationwide, that have committed to implementing a Civic Action Plan as part of its ongoing commitment to encourage community engagement.

The Civil Action Plan presents more than 60 short-term and long-term recommendations for changes that will enable BVU to advance its commitment to community engagement. "The plan not only further solidifies our commitment to the Storm Lake community but also extends to other communities where BVU has a strong presence," said Dr. Ashley Farmer-Hanson | Planning Committee Co-Chair. "The Civil Action Plan aligns closely with my promise coming in as the new president and our promise as a BVU community to form better community connections between BVU and the surrounding communities in which we live," said Joshua Merchant, BVU President.

Action items from the Civic Action Plan include hosting regular round table discussions for community members to offer input on ways to bolster community engagement and encouraging student membership and interaction with local nonprofit organizations among other items.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.