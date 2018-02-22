NW Iowa doctor fined, placed on probation in misconduct case

An Iowa doctor has been ordered to pay a $5,000 penalty and has been placed on three years' probation in an agreement with the Iowa Board of Medicine to settle sexual misconduct charges filed against him.

A release from the Iowa Board of Medicine states Jeffrey Zoelle entered the agreement Feb. 15. The board ordered Zoelle to complete a board-approved sexual misconduct/sexual harassment evaluation, among other things.

The board has said Zoelle, who had practiced at clinics in Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff, made inappropriate sexual comments to a patient in 2015, and that from 2011 to January 2016, he rubbed female co-workers on the neck, shoulders and back, sent them inappropriate Facebook and text messages and tried to kiss one.