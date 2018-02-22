West Sioux girls ready to shine at state basketball tournament

Even with ranked teams, there's no guarantee of a state tournament trip. The West Sioux girls have been in the Class 2A top-15 all season. And the Falcons are going to Des Moines for the first time in six years.

West Sioux beat 14th-ranked IKM-Manning 58-54 Wednesday night. The Falcons trailed by four at the half, and didn't take the lead for good until the three-minute mark in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons will take a 21-3 record to state. The West Sioux boys won the state football title last fall. Now it's the girls turn to shine.

"We don't get a lot of recognition because it's always the boys sports, it's boys wrestling, boys everything," said junior Emma Mace. "And it's finally us going to state and it's so big."

"Our boys programs have been super successful these past four years," said senior Abbie Ericson. "Our girls program just wants to be just as successful as them. We work hard every single day."

"It means everything. We've had a lot of success in boys sports lately and now our girls program gets over the hump and gets to buy into that fun and get to make a trip to the state tournament," said head coach Adam McVay.

West Sioux is one of three Siouxland teams playing on Tuesday at state. The Falcons play top-seeded Treynor at 6:45. In 3A, Sioux Center takes on Red Oak at 5:00. Le Mars gets an early start at 10 AM against undefeated Lewis Central in 4A.

The 1A tourney starts Wednesday, with Newell-Fonda playing at 5:00. North Union plays at 11:45 on Wednesday in 2A.