Dozens how up at the Sioux City Public Museum to talk about mental health services

Dozens of people show up at the Sioux City Public Museum on Monday night to talk about mental health services in the area.

Late last year, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted to join the Rolling Hills Community Services Region and leave Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health.

"If we stay in this region and nothing is changed with the levy rate, we have to cut the service altogether," said a meeting attendee.

Attendees asked questions and were guided through a packet of information containing research conducted by mental health advocate Dick Owens and others, who believe it's best to stay with Sioux Rivers. He said he stands by the research conducted by his group, and data shows program cuts and tax increases.

"So right off the bat, you're going to lose one-million dollars worth of services. Taxpayers are probably going to end up paying another 800-thousand. Year 2 looks worse," said Richard Owens, Mental Health Care Advocate.

Jeremy Taylor, a Woodbury County Supervisor who attended the meeting, said there won't be a massive tax increase, in fact, the move would be neutral to taxpayers. He added, Siouxland Mental Health supports the change.

"Sioux Rivers Region, that Woodbury County currently is a part of, is facing a one-million dollar shortfall based on what they can levy and the actual amount of services that are being delivered. They're relying on reserves. They even projected a negative fund balance in the future and admitted as much," said Jeremy Taylor, Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Sioux Rivers will handle Woodbury County's local and state tax dollars for mental health care services until June 30.

The Board of Rollings Hills must approve the move, and each Board of Supervisors in that region also must be in favor of the change.

Another meeting will be held on March 5.

