Technicolor art

People had spent their time in Austin Texas waiting to see an idea from decades ago come to life in 27 hundred square feet of stone.

American artist Ellsworth Kelly thought of the design back in the 1980's but he wanted these shapes and these designs in the hands of the public

In 2015, the year Kelly died, he entrusted the Blanton to construct it, then named his idea " Austin"

S/ Simone Wicha / Director, Blanton Museum Of Art :14 - :38

The museum director Simone Wicha Says,"I think it makes this city and this museum an international destination for the arts and we're tremendously proud of that"

The museum thinks this piece will draw in visitors.

Some at the opening, drove from Dallas to stand in the technicolor glow.

It's inspired by religious architecture but has no religious affiliation.

This will be a permanent part of the Blanton's collection so that future generations will have a chance to see the light.

