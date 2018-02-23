Authorities say man drove drunk with 7 kids in SUV - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities say man drove drunk with 7 kids in SUV

Posted:
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) -

Prosecutors say a Grand Island man driving drunk with seven children in a sport utility vehicle is facing 18 felony and misdemeanor counts.

Court records say 35-year-old James Anderson has pleaded not guilty to child abuse, fifth offense driving under the influence, driving during revocation of his license, and related charges. His next hearing is scheduled for April 11.

The records say Anderson failed two sobriety tests Sept. 16 after a Hall County deputy stopped him for speeding near Wood River.

Four of the seven children didn't have seat belts, and the deputy reported seeing open beer cans and an open liquor bottle in the SUV.
 

