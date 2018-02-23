Internet-famous eagle lays her 1st egg of the year

A famed Iowa bald eagle watched worldwide on the internet has laid its first egg of the year.
The eagle named Mom Decorah laid the egg a little before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, as seen on the Raptor Resource Project eagle webcam .
The nonprofit organization says it's the 30th egg the eagle has dropped at a nest near the Decorah Trout Hatchery in northeast Iowa.
Arizona couple accused of keeping adopted children locked in empty room with no lights or plumbing.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com