Omaha officials unveil online snowplow tracker

City officials in eastern Nebraska have unveiled a new online map that tracks snowplows and updates residents on which streets have -- or have not -- been cleared.

The city of Omaha revealed the online map Thursday. The map is color-coded by street and neighborhood, and updates every minute.

It also allows residents to compare neighborhoods.

Austin Rowser is in charge of plowing for the city. He says the map shows residents that the city's effort is evenly distributed.

City Council Vice President Chris Jerram has long pushed for publishing snowplow tracking data. He says he's pleased to see that such a feature has been implemented.

Seventy-five percent of the city's 100-plus trucks have the tracking technology installed.

