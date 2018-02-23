Snow Emergency in Sioux City set to begin at midnight - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snow Emergency in Sioux City set to begin at midnight

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has declared a snow emergency will begin effective midnight on Saturday.

The emergency is being declared due to the anticipated six to eight inches of snow being forecast in the area.

The snow emergency prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on a snow emergency route.

Additionally, citizens should park on the even side of the street on even days after 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following day. Because Saturday falls on an even day, residents should park on the even side of the street tomorrow.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd street numbered side of the street on odd days during the same time period.

Snow Emergency Routes  can be found on the city's website.  

