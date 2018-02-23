South Sioux City officials declare snow emergency for Saturday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City officials declare snow emergency for Saturday

Posted:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Officials in South Sioux City, Nebraska, have declared a snow emergency for Saturday. 

The emergency comes on the heels of an anticipated six to eight inches of snowfall in the Siouxland area.

Public Works Director Bob Livermore says snow removal crews will keep main routes in South Sioux City open first, adding parking on a snow route is prohibited during a snow emergency.

He says residents are asked to try to park off all streets until they have been plowed.  

But if you have to park on the street, park on the even numbered side streets starting Saturday morning, and the odd numbered side by Sunday morning.

