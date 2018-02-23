Supreme Court arguments set in South Dakota's sales tax case

The U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for April in South Dakota's case seeking to collect sales taxes from out-of-state internet retailers.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says arguments are calendared for April 17.

South Dakota is asking the high court to review whether retailers can be required to collect sales taxes in states where they lack a physical presence.

The case could have national implications for e-commerce.

Jackley says it's a "fight to save main street" and give South Dakota businesses an even playing field with out-of-state businesses on taxes.

He will argue the case before the Supreme Court.

The state is seeking to overturn legal rulings issued mostly before the online shopping boom.

Some companies such as Amazon have decided to collect state sales taxes despite the precedent.

