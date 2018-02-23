Iowa appeals court rules against 3 wind turbines - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa appeals court rules against 3 wind turbines

Posted:
The state appeals court has ruled that a company built three wind turbines in violation of a county zoning ordinance in northeast Iowa The state appeals court has ruled that a company built three wind turbines in violation of a county zoning ordinance in northeast Iowa
FAIRBANK, Iowa (AP) -

The state appeals court has ruled that a company built three wind turbines in violation of a county zoning ordinance in northeast Iowa.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Mason Wind and Optimum Renewables now faces a court ruling to remove the three 445-foot towers east of Fairbank.

The company had challenged a 2016 Fayette County District Court ruling to the appeals court, which upheld the ruling Wednesday.

The district court's ruling shows that officials misinterpreted the county's zoning ordinance when approving the wind turbine project. County officials said a special permit approved by a county board wasn't needed because the turbines were "electrical transmission and regulating" facilities. But the district court ruled that the turbines were electrical generating devices that did require approval from the board.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.