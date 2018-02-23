Nebraska seeing beef, pork export boost from U.S.-Korea Trade Agreement

So far the biggest winners from the U-S Korea Trade Agreement is the state of Nebraska.

In a recent report, the state's average ag exports to South Korea have increased by 52 percent since the agreement was put into place in 2014.

The report shows beef and pork products were Nebraska's two largest agricultural exports to South Korea in 2016.

Beef exports totaled $221 million and pork exports totaling $39 million.

The full report can be found at the Nebraska Farm Bureau's website.