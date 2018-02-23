2 charges filed ahead of Gates' guilty plea - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2 charges filed ahead of Gates' guilty plea

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed two charges in advance of a scheduled guilty plea by a former top adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign.

Rick Gates is set to appear at 2 p.m. Friday at the federal courthouse in Washington for a plea agreement hearing.

A court filing shows Gates has agreed to plea to charges accusing him of conspiring against the U.S. government related to fraud and unregistered foreign lobbying as well as lying to federal authorities.

The plea could indicate he is planning to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Gates' scheduled guilty plea comes a day after a federal grand jury in Virginia returned an indictment against him and former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort accusing them of tax evasion and bank fraud.
 

