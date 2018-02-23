Craft brewing overhaul passes through South Dakota Senate - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Craft brewing overhaul passes through South Dakota Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

It's happy hour for South Dakota's craft brewers.

A bill to ease a state production limit and other regulations on microbreweries passed unanimously Thursday through the Senate. Gov. Dennis Daugaard has pushed for the brewing overhaul, saying state regulations are stifling the industry. Tony Venhuizen, the governor's chief of staff, says Daugaard believes the bill gives microbrewers the "tools they need to grow and thrive."

Its passage comes after competing microbrewing measures at the Capitol pit beer distributors against craft brewers. But senators united around a compromise, sending it to the House.

The bill would create a microbrewery license allowing the businesses to produce 30,000 barrels of beer annually, up from 5,000 barrels, and let craft brewers bypass distributors to sell up to 1,500 barrels of their suds each year directly to bars and stores.

