Sioux City procedures for a snow emergency

By Jaret Lansford
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

With the expected snow moving in for Saturday, Sioux City is declaring a snow emergency.

It takes effect at midnight.

When a snow emergency is in effect, there are certain parking rules that must be followed in Sioux City.

If you see a road with blue signs on it you cannot park there.

Those are snow emergency routes and will be among the first to be plowed.

If you can't see one of these signs, you should park on the side of the street with even addresses on Saturday.

At 7 A-M on Sunday, you need to move your car to the other side of the street with addresses which end in odd numbers.

Public Works Director David Carney says there is a particular reason they want you to take these actions.

"It makes the entire job throughout the city done quicker, and easier, and more cost-effective if we can get the cars moved and streets plowed the best we can." said Carney.

Parking is encouraged in the downtown ramps while crews clean the streets.

