Private snow removal companies brace for Siouxland snowfall

Road preparations are underway for the snow expected to hit the Siouxland area.

It's not just cities and the Iowa Department of Transportation that has to prepare for the heavy snow that is expected.

Private snow removal companies have to get ready, as well.

"First of all we do the simple things, I mean just make sure everything's working and all of the equipment is working. But, the second thing is I just have some really good help that has been around for 20 years and so, I just make sure they're ready and they know what they've got to do," says Doug Van Holland, President of Holland's Lawn Care Inc.

That prep work helps when the crews hit the streets after a snowfall.

Private snow removal companies work in several different areas.

"We do all different types. I mean we do a lot of commercial. Everything from hospitals to clinics to apartment houses and we do some residential, also," says Van Holland.

Crews work on a lot of sidewalks.

They can even clear them several times a day depending on the snowfall totals.

"Our first thing is safety and so, it's trying to keep sidewalks somewhat negotiable, I mean we live in Iowa so you're going to walk through snow when there's a major snowstorm but, try to keep them safe so people don't slip and fall," says Holland.

As for the stress of the job?

There's a light at the end of the tunnel.

"No, it's more of a challenge. I enjoy it. God created it. I know that in 45 days we're going to be mowing lawns so, it's just a matter of time," says Van Holland.