Nominations beginning for Iowa's Best Burger Contest

Where does your favorite burger come from?

Fast food chain, sit-down restaurant, or your own kitchen?

Once again, the Iowa Beef Industry Council will crown "Iowa's Best Burger".

They're taking nominations, right now, for the 9th annual contest.

Online voting ends on March 12.

The winner will be announced March 19.

Last year, the honor of Iowa's "best burger" went to "Smokin' Hereford's BBQ", in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The restaurant's award-winning burger starts with eight-ounces of Hereford Beef that's grilled, and topped with the "house seasoning, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.

