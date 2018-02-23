First responders in tri-state area attend conference

On Friday, first responders from the tri-state area gathered to learn new techniques to help them when in emergency situations.

Police, E-M-S, dispatch, and fire rescue units were all on hand at the Sioux City Convention Center.

First responders were getting hours for their continuing education.

Officials say between 300 and 350 people are participating in the conference.

"This year we have some advanced things going on like ultrasounds in the back of the ambulance. The stroke protocols and things like that that are new to the E-M-Providers and so we're trying to bring it here" says LaDonna Crilly, EMS Director at Western Iowa Tech.

The conference continues through Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Doors open at 7 for registration and the conference will wrap up at 4:30.