Semi driver leads officers on pursuit, standoff

A semi driver faces multiple charges after leading authorities in Palo Alto county on a pursuit and a standoff.

On Wednesday, Palo Alto County Sheriff's deputies received a report that a livestock truck driver, 31-year-old Joshua Rosburg of Charter Oak, appeared to be suffering from paranoia. When a deputy made contact with Rosburg, the deputy noticed a handgun on the passenger seat. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff, Rosburg showed aggressive movements and the deputy disengaged.

Rosburg then took off westbound with the deputy in pursuit. Rosburg refused to get out after the semi was stopped. A one hour standoff followed. Rosburg was taken into custody after he agreed to get out of the truck.

He faces several charges, including weapons charges, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving.