Forecasters prepare for March launch of GOES-S weather satellite

A lot of work goes into predicting the weather.

Every day, experts are developing better tools to follow the weather as it happens. And, one of those new tools is about to make its debut.

On March 1st, the brand new GOES-S weather satellite will be launched into orbit. This will be a collaborative effort between NASA and NOAA and will allow for even more scientists to be working together on this project.

Including this satellite, the U.S. will have two of the most advanced weather satellites, ever.

The GOES-16 was launched last year and will accompany the GOES-S. With this new upgrade, the Earth will be scanned five times faster and at four times the resolution.

The GOES-S will have the capability to show snow, ice, and cloud cover much better and forecasters will be able to differentiate much better between them. Not only will it track storm systems but it well show lightning, wild fires, coastal fog, and other weather hazards.