Over one-thousand show choir students from the tri-state area performed at Bishop Heelan High School, Saturday.

The Bishop Heelan Crusader Classic invites 30 groups from over 20 schools to compete in song and dance.

High schools competed in the gym and middle school students performed at the new fine arts auditorium.

Groups from Le Mars, Westwood, and Sioux City East were three of the six high school finalists.

KTIV's very own Ron Demers MC'd the event.