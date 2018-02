The 2018 Vermillion Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics South Dakota was a great success with a day that shattered records, both in participants and dollars raised.

126 people jumped into 39 degree water while outdoor temps never got over 21 degrees.

It was worth it as the participants and their donors have raised over $20,000.

While temps never went above 21 degrees, the snow stopped long enough for jumpers to plunge before the snow started to fall while organizers cleaned up.