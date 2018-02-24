Sunny and warmer to close the weekend

Saturday started with some snow falling in Siouxland once again.



That snow has now ended but you should still watch for slick spots as any freezing drizzle that fell and freezing moisture will form a glaze on roadways.



Skies will clear through the night and set the stage for a rather pleasant Sunday.



We'll top out in the mid 30s and melt a little snow with lots of sunshine.



We warm up even a little more Monday with lots of sunshine again before we see a little more clouds move in for Tuesday.



The next chance for precipitation looks to move in Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours.



A rain/snow mix will be possible initially changing over to snow in the overnight.



Some flurries may linger Thursday morning before we clear out. Temps stay in the mid 30s through the rest of the work week.