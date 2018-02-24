Snow totals highest in northeastern Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snow totals highest in northeastern Siouxland

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
(KTIV) -

Much of Siouxland saw the snow start to fly Saturday morning.

However, totals were generally fairly low in the area.

In fact Sioux City ended up with just four tenths of an inch of snow.

This caused by dry air cutting off some of the moisture supply and the system moving more to the north and east.

Some areas in Minnesota ended up with ten inches of snow.

Back in Siouxland many areas were near an inch of snow including Yankton, Washta and Hospers.

The highest totals were found in northeastern Siouxland.

Estherville had the most with six inches falling.

Aurelia and Spirit Lake were both near two and a half inches.

