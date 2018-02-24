Bandits beat Stampede in all-Sioux City preseason game - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bandits beat Stampede in all-Sioux City preseason game

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
The Bandits beat the Stampede on Saturday, 39-12. The Bandits beat the Stampede on Saturday, 39-12.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Ty Oates was 5-for-8 for 69 yards and two touchdowns, Andre London had two total touchdowns and the Sioux City Bandits beat the Sioux City Stampede in a preseason game on Saturday, 39-12.

The Bandits got the scoring started midway through the first quarter. Liam Nadler found London for a 9-yard touchdown. 

The home team got out to a 33-0 lead, following the initial score with two Greg Conry field goals.

Oates hit Frederick Bruno for a 21-yard touchdown, and London broke a 40-yard touchdown run for the biggest lead of the game.

The Stampede got on the board in the fourth quarter, when Mike Trobaugh returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown.

After a Bandits field goal, the Stampede scored again in the final seconds of the game.

The Bandits outgained the Stampede 269 yards to 66. Solomon St. Pierre had two interceptions for the home team, both in the second quarter.

