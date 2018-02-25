Sights and Sounds: The 2018 PyeongChang Closing Ceremony

With competition complete and all events decided, the world's elite winter athletes once again converged on PyeongChang Olympic Stadium as the 2018 Olympic Games culminated with the Closing Ceremony Sunday night in South Korea.More >>
John Shuster and his team scored five points in a huge 8th end to swing the momentum on the way to a 10-7 defeat of Sweden for the U.S.'s first ever curling gold medal.More >>
All the best ski jumping -- and silky mustache moments -- from the PyeongChang Winter Games.More >>
Figure skaters (and their fans) know how to perfectly execute some great one-liners.More >>
Alina Zagitova wins Olympic Athletes from Russia's first gold medal in PyeongChang, while Yevgenia Medvedeva takes silver, plus hear some of the best calls from the Winter Olympics.More >>
Lindsey Vonn joins TODAY to reflect on her emotional experience in PyeongChang and discuss her plans for after the Olympics.More >>
Here are some sports that have been eliminated from the Olympics over the years.More >>
Team USA's David Wise had two bad runs before putting in a gold medal third run in the men's ski halfpipe to defend his 2014 title. Wise's teammate Alex Ferreira took silver, and New Zealand's Nico Porteous grabbed bronze.More >>
