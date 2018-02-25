Sights and Sounds: The 2018 PyeongChang Closing Ceremony - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sights and Sounds: The 2018 PyeongChang Closing Ceremony

Posted:
Courtesy: NBC Courtesy: NBC
(NBC News) -

With competition complete and all events decided, the world's elite winter athletes once again converged on PyeongChang Olympic Stadium as the 2018 Olympic Games culminated with the Closing Ceremony Sunday night in South Korea.

AIRING TONIGHT IN PRIMETIME: WATCH HERE AT 7 PM

The Closing Ceremony -- hosted by figure skating commentating trio of Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and Terry Gannon -- will air in primetime Sunday evening at 7 p.m. 

Watch it on NBC and KTIV and streaming HERE

What has been your favorite Olympic moment? Let us know on Facebook

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.