City council to decide future of Awesome Biker Nights

Some businesses on Historic 4th Street and Awesome Biker Nights have Inc. been tugging back and forth for months now.

The annual summer fundraiser is a three-day event down on 4th Street.

A number of bar and shop owners down on Historic 4th are calling for the event to be moved somewhere else.

The event closes parts of 4th Street over a weekend in June and some businesses say it hurts their revenues.

Back in December, nine businesses on Historic 4th signed a letter to Awesome Biker Nights Inc. saying they won't participate in 2018's event.

The letter went on to say "we wish to not have our storefronts blocked by the event."

SoHo Kitchen and Bar, Rebo's, Buffalo Alice, Studio 427, Aalf's Mfg, M's on 4th, The Diving Elk, Antiques on Fourth, and Ave Med Spa are the nine businesses included on the letter.

Sioux City City Council gave both parties more time to come to a solution back on February 5th.

Details of those discussions will be presented at Monday night's council meeting.