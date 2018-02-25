SCPD officers attend Concerns of Police Survivors ball in Des Mo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SCPD officers attend Concerns of Police Survivors ball in Des Moines, IA

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Four current and former Sioux City police officers traveled to Des Moines, IA Saturday night to attend the Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors Black & Blue Ball. 

Officers Nate Niebuhr, Kevin Erickson, Jordan Burns, and retired Police Chief Doug Young represented the SCPD at the event. 

Vocal artist Dave Bray sang "Last Call" to honor all fallen Iowa law enforcement. 

Iowa C.O.P.S. assists surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

