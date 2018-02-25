Metros finish regular season with win over Omaha

James Page scored two goals, Blake Beller pitched a 29-save shutout and the Metros finished the regular season with a 2-0 win over Omaha on Sunday.

After a scoreless first quarter, Page scored two goals in a span of 21 seconds. Page's first goal came with Sioux City on the power play. Drake Beller assisted on both of Page's goals.

The third period saw six penalties, but also saw Blake Beller step up, turning away shot after shot.

The Metros finish the regular season 25-2-1, and will be the top seed in next weekend's Midwest High School Hockey League state tournament, which starts Friday in Ames.