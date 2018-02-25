South Sioux City's Cain reflects on state championship

Saturday at the Nebraska state swimming and diving championships, just one Siouxlander came away with a state title.



South Sioux City's Scott Cain took home a gold and a silver in the final meet of his high school career.

Cain won the state championship in the 50-yard freestyle. His time of 20.98 seconds broke his own school record, and it was the first time Cain has ever broken 21 seconds in the event.



His win brought South Sioux City its first boys individual state championship in 18 years.

"It was amazing," said Cain. "I went off the block and it felt amazing. I just felt it all in my blood, a lot of adrenaline rushing. At first, I saw the '1' and I was like, 'wait, what?' I just got super excited. And then I saw 20.98, like 'whoa'. I just got so excited."

Cain also won silver in the 100 free, clocking 47.48 seconds. Scott's sister, Kristina Cain, was a state champion in the 100 free in 1997.



Cain will swim at Midland in college.