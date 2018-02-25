A closer look at our chilly February

Has February seemed a little colder than normal?



Temperatures have stayed below average for much of the month.



The normal high for February in Sioux City is generally anywhere from 32 to 38 degrees.



This February's average high has been 25 degrees through the 25th.



Only seven days have managed to get above freezing limiting the snow melt.



There have been nine highs in the teens and on the 10th of February the high didn't get out of the single digits!



We also came close to a record low that morning when we hit a rock bottom of -12 degrees.



Fortunately the last few days of the month will be near average with some 40s on Monday.