More sunshine and even warmer to start the work week

It's been a cold month of February and that's been true of our last week with temperatures below freezing since last Sunday.



Fortunately we were able to get a warm-up to close this weekend with lots of sunshine.



Quiet conditions will remain in place tonight as we fall back into the mid teens.



Watch for some slick spots as melted snow refreezes on roadways.



Monday will be even nicer than Sunday with more sunshine and temps up into the low 40s.



The nice streak continues into Tuesday though we'll have just a little more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures.



A system moves in on Wednesday and brings a chance for some light wintry mix into the overnight hours.



It also cools us down to the mid 30s for both Wednesday and Thursday.



We do warm back up by the weekend though as we start March with quiet conditions.