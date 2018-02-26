Foster grandparents help out kids at a Mississippi elementary school

Children have been a large part of Sadie Evans' life now that she's retired, she spends her days with children at Glade Elementary School in Mississippi.

Sadie Evans, foster grandparent said, "When you come down here you see them learn and you see them progress and so, that's the best gratification for me."

Evans has been a foster grandparent at the school for nine years she's one of a group of five that volunteer there every day.



"Grandparents our age, it gets them up and out of the house and gets them going. So, it gives them a motivation to get up and go," Evans said.

One volunteer has been going at it for 15 years and she has the distinction of being the oldest member of the group at 91.

Annie Page, a foster grandparent said, "Well, it's something to do, to keep from sitting at the house, just sitting there and being lonely. I can get out here with these children and be playing and just have a good time."

Having a good time and a major impact on the lives of these students.

Glade Elementary School Principal Lisa Ishee said, "We couldn't make it without our Foster Grannies. We love them so much. They're making a difference. Our school motto is 'Let Every Light Shine' and they're helping us. We're working together as a team to help every light shine at this school."

A total of 35 foster grandparents are volunteering in Jones County Schools ranging from ages 69 to 91.