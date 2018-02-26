Study: Counting calories isn't key to weight loss

Calorie counting is a big part of losing weight.

But do you know how many calories you should consume each day?

Dietician Amber Groeling says calories in vs. calories out really do matter, especially for maintaining or losing weight.

Your Resting Metabolic Rate, or RMR, measures how many calories you need to keep your body functioning while resting. This number is your starting point for how many calories you need everyday. There's two main tools you can use to measure how many calories you specifically, should consume everyday.

"There are some calculators that are available, MyFitnessPal has one, there's several different websites that you can get a nutrition calculator, that's going to determine your resting metabolic rate," Groeling says.

Apps and tools like MyFitnessPal measure your calories based on your height, weight, age, and gender. Another more approximate test local dietitians are using today is called MedGem.

