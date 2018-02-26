A pill to shrink fat

A new study from the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston may have led researchers to a pill that can shrink body mass.



It's currently under review for safety before it can be released to the general public, but it's already proven to lower body fat in animals. Now scientists hope to use it for medical benefits in humans.



At the end of 10 days, we saw that the mice actually lost about total of 8 percent body weight," says Dr. Harshini Neelakantan.



Neelakantan is the scientist working to prove to the Food and Drug Administration that her drug is effective, safe, and could save lives.



They learned by studying fat cells in the experiment is that there's a protein inside the cells that slows down metabolism. Therefore, the body is fighting you to lose weight.