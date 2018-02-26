Students resolute as they re-enter school shooting site

Bikers from as far as Daytona Beach rode their bikes more than 70 miles to Parkland to let the people know that the biker community supports them.

In honor of the lives lost in the school shooting, Harley Davidson of Stuart, FL held a tribute ride

The line of students and their parents wrapped around Stoneman Douglas High School, several thousand people entering the Florida campus for the first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly two weeks ago.

They walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates locked to all but law enforcement and school officials since the Valentine's Day shooting. Once inside, they collected backpacks and other belongings left in the chaos as they fled the massacre.

To enter, students passed within feet of the three-story building where the shooting happened. It's now cordoned off by a chain-link fence covered with banners from other schools showing their solidarity.

Freshman Francesca Lozano said passing the building was "scary." Still, she said, seeing her friends "made it a lot better."