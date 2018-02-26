Students resolute as they re-enter school shooting site - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Students resolute as they re-enter school shooting site

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) -

The line of students and their parents wrapped around Stoneman Douglas High School, several thousand people entering the Florida campus for the first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly two weeks ago.

They walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates locked to all but law enforcement and school officials since the Valentine's Day shooting. Once inside, they collected backpacks and other belongings left in the chaos as they fled the massacre.

To enter, students passed within feet of the three-story building where the shooting happened. It's now cordoned off by a chain-link fence covered with banners from other schools showing their solidarity.

Freshman Francesca Lozano said passing the building was "scary." Still, she said, seeing her friends "made it a lot better."

