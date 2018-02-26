President Trump at odds with NRA on gun laws

Stoneman Douglas High School reopens this week as lawmakers get back to work in Washington.

Greg Pittman, a history teacher at Stoneman Douglas said, " I'm gonna try to be myself, I'm gonna be there, I'm gonna hug all of my students, we're gonna talk about whatever they want to talk about."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has begun focusing on tightening gun safety laws in a dinner with the nation's Governors last night.

President Trump said,"We'll be talking about Parkland and the horrible event that took place last week."

The President breaking from the NRA pushing for increased background checks, mental health screening, banning bump stocks, and raising the age of buying an assault rifle from 18 to 21.

He does side with the NRA on arming some teachers in schools.

Some senators have voiced their agreement.

Senator Pat Rooney of Pennsylvania said, "Under some circumstances. I'd leave it to the individual school districts and the states."

Other lawmakers think the immediate focus should be changing current gun policy.

Representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee said,"All of a sudden everybody including Republicans were talking about restricting bump stocks, and then they didn't do it."

Gun safety laws taking a front seat to start the week as Congress returns.

The president also reached out personally to Democratic Senator Chris Murphy to come to the white house this week. He is a prominent gun safety advocate and was elected a month before the sandy hook school shooting.

