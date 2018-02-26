South Dakota House panel backs making state constitution harder - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota House panel backs making state constitution harder to change

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota voters may decide in November if the state constitution should be harder to change.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Monday to send the measure to the chamber's floor. It has already passed through the Senate. It would put a constitutional amendment before voters that would increase the majority vote threshold required for a constitutional change to 55 percent of the votes cast on the amendment.

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin, the resolution's sponsor, says it's designed to add an additional protection for the state constitution.

Democrats opposed the measure. Republicans have discussed changes to the ballot question system after the 2016 election season brought millions of dollars from out-of-state groups.

